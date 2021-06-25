$815.63 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report sales of $815.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $814.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $817.06 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $688.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

VMI traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.93. 224,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,096,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,014,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,507,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

