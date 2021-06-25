$787.43 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post sales of $787.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $741.90 million to $800.70 million. The Middleby reported sales of $471.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

MIDD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,051. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.52. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,212,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter worth $77,072,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.