$78.59 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post $78.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $200.00 million. FibroGen posted sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $379.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.01 million to $424.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $338.86 million, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $470.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

FGEN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,306. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.45.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 12.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2,644.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,465,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

