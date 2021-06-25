$7.18 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce sales of $7.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.36 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.85 billion to $35.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $89.09. 21,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,743. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after buying an additional 120,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $239,480,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.