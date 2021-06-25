$650.35 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will report sales of $650.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $659.20 million. REV Group reported sales of $582.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%.

REVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of REV Group stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 507,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16. REV Group has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 97,742 shares of company stock worth $1,552,617 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 457,429 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at $5,883,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 126.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 210,484 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.