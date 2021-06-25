57,880 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Garmin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.00. The company had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

