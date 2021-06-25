5,672 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $106.43 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at $62,060,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.42.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

