5,524 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Seagen by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,488. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

SGEN opened at $157.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

