492,723 Shares in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Bought by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 492,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000. Spartacus Acquisition comprises approximately 1.0% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 2.46% of Spartacus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMTS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,352. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

