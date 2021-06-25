41,660 Shares in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $46,714,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $36,024,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $23,904,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $17,480,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $8,374,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BTRS in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

BTRS opened at $13.91 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $124,146 over the last quarter.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

