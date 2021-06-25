400,000 Shares in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Purchased by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $2,472,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $14,274,000.

Shares of ACQRU stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,765. Independence Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

