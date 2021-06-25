$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report sales of $4.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.53 billion and the lowest is $3.95 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $17.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $18.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.52. 792,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $100.14 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

