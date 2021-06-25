369 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.83. 3,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,605. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.60. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.