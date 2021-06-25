331,141 Shares in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 331,141 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Magic Software Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $783.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.39. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

