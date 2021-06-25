$33.07 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to report sales of $33.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $134.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.38 million to $135.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $144.98 million, with estimates ranging from $144.05 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

DHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

