$33.03 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Brokerages predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report sales of $33.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.30 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $133.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,622. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27. LTC Properties has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.