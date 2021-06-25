$33.03 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report sales of $33.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.30 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $133.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,622. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27. LTC Properties has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

