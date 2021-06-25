$3.94 EPS Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. KLA posted earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $14.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $315.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

