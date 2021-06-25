$3.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce earnings of $3.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.80. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $16.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $16.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $21.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $21.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Shares of NXST opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

