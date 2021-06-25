$3.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.51. Target posted earnings per share of $3.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $12.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $13.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

Target stock opened at $239.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.12. Target has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

