2key.network (2KEY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $122,206.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $122,206.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00588681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038098 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 76,019,256 coins. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

