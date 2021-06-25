$29.95 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to report $29.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.18 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $17.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $134.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.71 million to $137.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $190.10 million, with estimates ranging from $182.22 million to $200.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.37. 59,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,367. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

