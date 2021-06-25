277,210 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 277,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Playtika at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $233,980,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $44,908,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $7,018,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $3,641,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $2,397,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.25. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

