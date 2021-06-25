$237.25 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post $237.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.40 million and the highest is $254.70 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $280.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $929.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $975.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $937.17 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

TCBI opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.80. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

