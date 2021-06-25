23,431 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,000. MongoDB accounts for about 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $195,138,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $1,519,284.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,385,726.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,927 shares of company stock valued at $116,383,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

