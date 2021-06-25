22,366 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Acquired by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,366 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,755,766. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

