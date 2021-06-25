$221.27 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce sales of $221.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.00 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $181.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $885.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $909.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $921.77 million, with estimates ranging from $875.24 million to $994.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.32. 67,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $32.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.