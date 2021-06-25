$22.37 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce $22.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.54 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $100.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $106.62 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,688. The stock has a market cap of $988.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $56.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.