$22.37 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce $22.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.54 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $100.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $106.62 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,688. The stock has a market cap of $988.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $56.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

