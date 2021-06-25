21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.37 million-227.42 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,529. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.23. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

