$20.60 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce sales of $20.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $17.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $82.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $81.55 million, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million.

WNEB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNEB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.09. 160,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.27. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

