$2.85 EPS Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report earnings per share of $2.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.05 and the lowest is ($0.97). uniQure posted earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 396.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $7.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on QURE. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.56. 25,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,057. uniQure has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.28.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

