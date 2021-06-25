$2.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.96. Dollar General posted earnings of $3.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $10.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 42.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,930. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

