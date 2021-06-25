$2.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings per share of $2.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $189.68. 17,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.88.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,101 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,124. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $66,257,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in F5 Networks by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in F5 Networks by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

