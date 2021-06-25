$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to announce sales of $2.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday.

NYSE EME traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.22. 1,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,809. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.