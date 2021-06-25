$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to announce sales of $2.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday.

NYSE EME traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.22. 1,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,809. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

