$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.31 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

TECK stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. 20,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,739. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Teck Resources by 52.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,221,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,464,000 after purchasing an additional 768,002 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1,951.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 336,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 319,957 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,927,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,148,000 after buying an additional 493,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

