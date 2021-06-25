-$16.96 EPS Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($16.96) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($14.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($20.04). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($14.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($58.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($61.43) to ($55.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($45.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($55.65) to ($27.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.84. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

