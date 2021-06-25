1,440 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Purchased by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

AOR opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $45.69 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

