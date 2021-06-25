$132.75 Million in Sales Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report sales of $132.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.30 million and the lowest is $129.20 million. Civeo reported sales of $114.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $554.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $539.90 million to $570.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $605.45 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $631.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 10,945 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $167,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 39,712 shares of company stock worth $625,205 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Civeo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.13 million, a PE ratio of -123.74 and a beta of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Civeo has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

