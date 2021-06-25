$129.44 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post $129.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $256.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $40.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $269.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $460.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $250.84 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $319.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,267 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

