10,178 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. 1,829,353 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

