1,000,000 Shares in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Omega Alpha SPAC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMEG opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

