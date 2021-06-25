1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 316.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,446 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLWS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 48,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.70.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $436,611.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,425 shares of company stock worth $3,432,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

