$1.24 EPS Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.27. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after buying an additional 180,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

