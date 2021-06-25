$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 221,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $80.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

