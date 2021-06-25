$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.59. 129,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.85. Paychex has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

