$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,013,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $946,153 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

