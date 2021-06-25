$0.45 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.30 million.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $418.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,109.63 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

