$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,332,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 9,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

