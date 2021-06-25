$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.18. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72.

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after buying an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,175,000 after buying an additional 1,360,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $33,848,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

