$0.04 EPS Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.91 million, a PE ratio of 101.67 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

