ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $119,646.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 21,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,118,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,317.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,941 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.